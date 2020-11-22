1/1
Porter Jordan
1949 - 2020
On Nov. 10, at the age of 71, our husband, father, brother, and friend, Porter Conway Jordan, passed away in Kenai after a sudden cardiac event.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan R. Jordan; their sons, Joseph P. and Michael S. Jordan; his granddaughter, Cecile D. Jordan; his brothers, Jean and Darryl S. Jordan; his sisters, Ilona C.M. Jordan and Sharon Audette; his in laws, Ann Berg, Robert Ricks, David Bateman, and Gail Baccarella; and his grand-kitty, Ripley. He is preceded in passing by his parents, Bobbie C. and Eva M. Jordan; and his brother, Calvin W. Jordan.
Born on Oct. 21, 1949, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Porter grew up in a military family, moving several times before making his life in Alaska, where he worked in retail and automotive sales, and served as general manager for Proctor's Grocery. For nearly 20 years, he worked for the Odom Corporation in Anchorage, Kenai, and Fairbanks as a wholesale beverage distributor, eventually earning Coca-Cola's top position for Alaska.
In 1999, he cashed it all in to move back to Kenai, where he and Susan started their own business, Fireweed Herb Garden Greenhouse, endearing himself as an award-winning "Tomato Guy" and go-to "Dirt Guy." A hardy mix of gruff and tender, Porter was a principled man who paid attention to the details, believed in working hard for what you have, and loved playing baseball and softball, camping and fishing in Talkeetna and Homer with his extended family and friends, watching professional golf, and even inventing his own golf game we played in the backyard using black nursery pots.
His sure warmth, his uniquely renowned humor, his prolific use of nicknames, his unwavering conviction to live life on his own terms, his immeasurable capacity to love and share with those dearest to him, his commitment to honoring his word, his booming voice, his unmistakable presence - knowing Porter meant that you could always count on these things, and our love and gratitude for the time we had with him will never fade from memory.
In honor of Porter's wish to be cremated, a graveside service is being planned for Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Kenai Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at the family residence. Condolences may be sent to the Porter Jordan Family, care of Peninsula Memorial Chapel, 5839 Kenai Spur Highway in Kenai, AK, 99611. No flowers, please.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
Kenai Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Porter's passing, my condolences to Susan and his family, I worked for Porter in Fairbanks for a few years, and played softball with him for one season!
Patrick Rasmus
Coworker
November 20, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Porter was a wonderful person and I loved visiting with him at the greenhouse. Prayers for your family...love you all!
Trudy and Lonnie
Friend
