On Nov. 10, at the age of 71, our husband, father, brother, and friend, Porter Conway Jordan, passed away in Kenai after a sudden cardiac event.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan R. Jordan; their sons, Joseph P. and Michael S. Jordan; his granddaughter, Cecile D. Jordan; his brothers, Jean and Darryl S. Jordan; his sisters, Ilona C.M. Jordan and Sharon Audette; his in laws, Ann Berg, Robert Ricks, David Bateman, and Gail Baccarella; and his grand-kitty, Ripley. He is preceded in passing by his parents, Bobbie C. and Eva M. Jordan; and his brother, Calvin W. Jordan.

Born on Oct. 21, 1949, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Porter grew up in a military family, moving several times before making his life in Alaska, where he worked in retail and automotive sales, and served as general manager for Proctor's Grocery. For nearly 20 years, he worked for the Odom Corporation in Anchorage, Kenai, and Fairbanks as a wholesale beverage distributor, eventually earning Coca-Cola's top position for Alaska.

In 1999, he cashed it all in to move back to Kenai, where he and Susan started their own business, Fireweed Herb Garden Greenhouse, endearing himself as an award-winning "Tomato Guy" and go-to "Dirt Guy." A hardy mix of gruff and tender, Porter was a principled man who paid attention to the details, believed in working hard for what you have, and loved playing baseball and softball, camping and fishing in Talkeetna and Homer with his extended family and friends, watching professional golf, and even inventing his own golf game we played in the backyard using black nursery pots.

His sure warmth, his uniquely renowned humor, his prolific use of nicknames, his unwavering conviction to live life on his own terms, his immeasurable capacity to love and share with those dearest to him, his commitment to honoring his word, his booming voice, his unmistakable presence - knowing Porter meant that you could always count on these things, and our love and gratitude for the time we had with him will never fade from memory.

In honor of Porter's wish to be cremated, a graveside service is being planned for Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Kenai Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at the family residence. Condolences may be sent to the Porter Jordan Family, care of Peninsula Memorial Chapel, 5839 Kenai Spur Highway in Kenai, AK, 99611. No flowers, please.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 22, 2020.