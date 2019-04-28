Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Persinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph Allen Persinger

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Longtime Alaskan businessman, Ralph Allen Persinger, 86, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.



Allen was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Ralph and Iva Persinger. In 1944, his mother, Iva, older sister, Jeannine, and younger brother, Richard, started their venture to Fairbanks to join their father, Ralph, who had been there working. He attended Fairbanks High School and graduated in 1950. While attending school, he met the love of his life, Bette Janelle Bozeman. They fell in love when she was 12 and he was just 13 and married in September 1951, enjoying 63 years together until Janelle's passing in 2014. They raised three children, Michael, Kenneth and Sheryl.



While in school, Allen loved playing football until he injured his shoulder. You would often see him pal around with his best buddies, Richard Geraghty, Bob Compeau and Bob Hill. The four of them had many great times together in school and in the years that followed.



Allen served his country in the Army from 1951-53. He often would share memorable times he had during that time in his life.



As a young man, Allen worked for the Road Commission, owned his own logging truck and, in the mid-1950s, built and operated Persinger's Service Station with his father, Ralph. Persinger's Service Station was sold in 1966. Allen also joined his brother, Richard, in the boat business, Persinger's Marine. When Richard moved away from Alaska, Allen and Janelle became the owners of Persinger's Marine, which eventually became Persinger's Inc. They were in business for 43 years and were well-known within the Fairbanks community.



Allen was in the Fairbanks Outboard Association and was an avid boat racer in the 1960s, winning his fair share of races. He loved flying his plane, curling, boating, snowmachining, hunting, fishing and all things Alaska. He also was a terrific cook. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have carried on his love for curling.



Allen was always the life of the party with his great sense of humor, always having a joke to tell. You would often see his family, friends and children's friends at the table playing cards or some kind of game that was always filled with lots of laughter and love. He loved cooking for a large crowd, and it was the more the merrier for him. With his generous, kind and loving nature, Allen and Janelle often took in those in need, and there always seemed to be a houseful.



Allen had a great sense of adventure and a heart of gold. He traveled to many places, including Hong Kong, Bahamas, Mexico and, in his younger years, would spend winters in Hawaii with his many friends. In his last years, he wintered at his condo in Palm Springs. But the place he loved most was his cabin on the Salcha River. At just 14, Allen started learning to navigate the river. He built a small cabin in the 1950s and, as his family grew, they later built a larger family cabin. There were many, many good times spent there with his family and his Salcha family and continue to be.



Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Iva Persinger and wife, Bette Janelle Persinger. He is survived by his sister, Jeannine Gray; brother, Richard Persinger, wife, Lavonne, and his children, son, Michael Persinger, wife, Michele, son, Kenneth Persinger, wife, Cathy, and daughter, Sherry Persinger-Sandberg, husband, Peter Sandberg; grandchildren, Greg Persinger, wife, Catharine; Clint Persinger, wife, Heather; Chad Persinger, wife, Teresa; Glenn Persinger, Vicky and Tina Persinger; Scott and Christy Waters; Sheilah Erickson, husband, Warren; Breanne Waters, life partner, Dave Hodges; great-grandchildren, Taylor Dianoski, Lauren Persinger, Sasha Weaver, Sage Weaver, Shaye Persinger, Ainsley Persinger, Tristan Persinger, Alyssa Persinger, Paxson Persinger, Parker Persinger and his loyal and loving companion, Judy Geraghty, and many nieces and nephews.



He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and companion and will be missed by many.



A celebration and reception will be at 4 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Fairbanks Curling Club. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 28, 2019