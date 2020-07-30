Ramon Ramiro DeLeon Sr. passed from this life into heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Ramon was born on Dec. 7, 1949, in Del Rio, Texas, to Able and Stephanie DeLeon. He was the middle of five kids.

As many knew, Ramon's faith in Jesus defined his entire life. He made the decision to follow Jesus as a child, and he followed wherever Jesus led. After graduating from San Felipe High School in 1967, he attended Texas A&M University for a short time before enlisting in the Army. He also provided pulpit supply assistance to several small churches around Texas. It was his preaching that led him to the home of Antonio and Marta Uballe, whose daughter Marta (Molly) he married on Nov. 5, 1977. After becoming a military officer, Ramon returned to Texas A&M, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1984. His military service took him from Texas, all over the world, and eventually to Alaska.

As he continued to follow Jesus through his lifelong marriage, Jesus led him into the adventures of parenting. After a 24-year military career, he retired at Fort Lewis after earning the rank of major. He continued his adventures in parenting with the big surprise of a fifth child at 50 and eventually earned the rank of grandpa.

After his military service, Jesus led him to the role of pastor. He led first at Misión Bautista Hispana then Friendship Baptist Mission. When Jesus led him to step down from that role, Jesus led him to fill needs all over town. He held positions in many places, including Fred Meyer, Fort Knox Gold Mine, UAF, and with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. He served in many roles and in many schools throughout the school district, most recently at West Valley. He followed Jesus into retirement in June of this year.

Throughout his time in Fairbanks, he also volunteered throughout the community. Serving on the board of the Food Bank, volunteering in church-sponsored literacy classes, leading Bible studies at FCC, teaching Spanish classes in the schools, and volunteering with the Boy Scouts are just a few of the ways he invested in people from all walks in the community.

He loved to be goofy and was an excellent Saturday morning breakfast chef. As he followed Jesus throughout his life, he never met a stranger. And whenever he was out and about, he always seemed to have a smile. The day he passed, he was walking into the hospital to pick up a prescription with a smile on his face when he suddenly collapsed. His family believes that when his body walked through the door of the hospital on Monday, his soul walked straight into heaven, following Jesus with his very last step.

His passing was preceded by his parents and his brothers, Abel DeLeon Jr. and Armando DeLeon, of Texas. He is survived by his wife, Molly; children, Marta (Marti), Ramon Jr., Becky, Jessica, and Javier; grandsons, Benjamin and Michael; and sisters, Azeneth Zizzo, of Benbrook, Texas, and Rita Chavez, of Del Rio, Texas.

A celebration of Ramon's life will be held at Friendship Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Because of COVID-19 and the size of the venue, capacity will be limited. Those who cannot attend in person are welcome and encouraged to send personal memories of Ramon to: The DeLeons, P.O. Box 81336, Fairbanks, AK 99708

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation in support of the Porter Heart Center, or Operation Heal Our Patriots through Samaritan's Purse, are also welcome.

