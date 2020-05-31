Ramona Mary (Mistic) Pears died May 23, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona after complications related to pneumonia.

Ramona, or 'Mona as her friends called her, was born in Nebish, Minnesota on Oct. 13, 1933, to Peter and Anne (Ruzicka) Mistic. She married the love of her life, Richard J. Pears, on Nov. 7, 1953 in Nebish, Minnesota. Shortly after their wedding, they boldly moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, to make their home and start their family - being one of the first 55 pioneering families in the Interior of Alaska.

In 1967, Mona and Richard (Dick) returned to Minnesota and farmed for eight more years. The Last Frontier kept calling them back, so they returned to Alaska in 1975. During those years between Alaska and Minnesota they would proudly raise six children.

Mona worked for 13 years as a baker for Super Valu stores and spent five years working in the kitchen at the State of Alaska Pioneers home. There wasn't a thing Mona couldn't bake or cook - but she was especially known for her cinnamon rolls, bread, chocolate chip cookies and povitica. She loved her daily walks - especially those taken in the hill behind her house with her trusty sidekick Cocoa.

After retiring, Mona and Dick spent summers in the land of the midnight sun, but escaped the cold Alaska winter for the sunshine in Mesa, Arizona. As Dick's health declined due to a rare muscular disease, Mona was adamant that she remain his full-time caregiver despite the challenges and sacrifices it required. With equal parts compassion, devotion, patience and strength she was the best caregiver he could have ever asked for - and she wouldn't have had it any other way.

Mona would eventually move to Arizona full time surrounded by a community of neighbors that she loved and who loved her. She hosted family dinner every Sunday evening, and regularly hosted cards with friends, and coffee hour with neighbors. Her door was always open, the coffee always hot, and a homemade treat always offered.

Ramona's hands were rarely still - it seemed they were always busy in service and in love to her family and friends. Caregiving, baking, knitting, gardening, handwritten cards and letters - she spent her lifetime being generous and thoughtful to the people she loved. She was always up for a game of cards or Aggravation, cheered the Cubs on every year, and never got tired of seeing a hummingbird or a pretty flower. She was immeasurably proud of her kids, grandkids and great grandchildren. Her family was her life - and her legacy of faith, strength, resilience and compassion lives on in the hearts of these generations and certainly many more to come.

Ramona is survived by her children and spouses, Marianne (Ray) VonTersch, of Phoenix, Jennifer (Scott) Bidwell, of Fairbanks, Judy (Randy) Beeman, of Fairbanks, Richard, of California, and Dianne, of Seattle. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her brother, Andy Mistic, of Nebish. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard J. Pears, son Tony, sister Angie, and brothers Joseph, Paul and Pete.

Ramona will be buried in Nebish, Minnesota, and a service and remembrance celebration will be scheduled for later this year in Nebish. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances may be given to the Church of St. John in Nebish.

