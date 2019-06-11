Randall "Randy" Lee Crawley, 61, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born July 25, 1957, to Charles L. and Joanne E. Crawley in Denver, Colorado.

The Crawley family moved to Fairbanks in 1961. Randy attended Denali Grade School, Main Jr. High, Ryan Jr. High, Lathrop High School (class of 1975) and graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1983. He played the trumpet in the Malamute Band and hockey for both Lathrop High School and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Randy was an excellent fisherman and he enjoyed hunting, snowmachining, weight lifting and socializing with friends.

Randy lived a full life and he bravely survived a long arduous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is a true warrior and always had a positive outlook that would be difficult to replicate. He is loved and will be missed dearly.

Survivors include his daughter, Kristin Westrum; son-in-law, Chase Westrum; son, Kent Crawley; two granddaughters, Kenzie Ridgaway and Aubree Westrum; sister, Nancy Claycomb; brother-in-law, Don Claycomb; brother, Tom Crawley; sister-in-law, Sara Crawley; nephew, Blaze Crawley Fidler; and niece, Tiffany Crawley. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joanne Crawley.

The immediate family held a celebration of his life. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Mayo Clinic Hospital located at 5777 E May Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85050.