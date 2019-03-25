|
|
Raymond Douglas Bradshaw, 79, of Fairbanks, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a longtime friend to all.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home; 611 Noble St., Fairbanks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to online or by mail: P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 25, 2019