Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
Raymond Douglas Bradshaw
Raymond Douglas Bradshaw, 79, of Fairbanks, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a longtime friend to all.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home; 611 Noble St., Fairbanks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to online or by mail: P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 25, 2019
