Lifelong Fairbanksan Raymond Young passed away Nov. 16 in Anchorage, with his wife and two sons by his side. He was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in 1947 and, according to legend, walked home from the hospital. His father, Frank P. Young, walked over Chilkoot Pass in 1898 at the age of 6 with Raymond's grandfather. His mother, Ada Dolly Berry Young, was born on the Kuskokwim River and didn't come to Fairbanks until she was 21. Raymond was next to the youngest often children. He grew up at a time when Fairbanks was a close-knit community. He graduated from Lathrop High School 1966 and was in the Army from 1967-1969. He met his wife in 1971 and married at the end of 1974 on a 50 below day just to start an Alaska marriage right.
Raymond was a true Alaskan. He loved the outdoors and he worked in every corner of Alaska. Starting at age 18, he helped Verna Mattielli in the Mess Hall at Usibelli Coal Mines, then learned how to operate heavy equipment there. He was part of the pioneer cat train on the winter trail to the North Slope before Raymond is a member of the Pioneers, as is his brothers, father and grandfather sharing the history the road was built. Raymond worked for all the major contractors on projects both on and off the building of the Alyeska Pipeline. Then he was a heavy construction contractor for 30 years first with Kandik Construction, then with Fairbanks Excavation before going into mining. He built airports in Bush communities, did riparian work to keep rivers from washing away villages and he built roads all over Interior Alaska and the road into the Red Dog Mine near Kotzebue. As a friend and fellow-raised Fairbanksan put it, "He had a rare combination of knowledge, knowhow and drive. He had the character and knowledge of 'Old Fairbanks.'" After developing esophageal cancer in 2006 and beating it, he decided to try his hand at goldmining, which he was still actively involved with when he succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis.
He also served in the 222nd Combat Aviation Battalion of the Army and went to Vietnam in the late '60s as a crew chief on the troop-carrying helicopters that were in use then. Although this was a short period in his life, it had a profound effect on the rest of his life. When he left for Vietnam, his father said to him, "Keep your chin up, Son." That encapsulates the positive attitude he had his whole life. He didn't believe in looking back (except to tell really good, generally funny stories). Any problem that arose, he knew there would be a solution to and then went out and found it. Without words, he could instill that confidence in anyone around him.
Although he worked hard all his life, he was equally known for playing hard. He lit up a room just by entering. Anyone who crossed paths with him found out how fast he was with a smile, a story or humorous one-liners. Raymond knew and loved a great many people. Among his lifelong buddies, he lost several earlier than he ever wanted. Among them, Ted Harwood, Jimmy Linzner, Denny Larson and his "brother," Gary Birklid. The last surviving member of his childhood gang is Jim "Clutch" Lounsbury.
Above everything else that makes up a person's life, the most important to Raymond were the people. He loved his work, but he loved his family and friends more. He took care of everybody and would now want them to love and take care of each other. He would want us to look to the future and to do the best we can with our lives - and maybe lift a Budweiser to him.
Among those who left before him are his parents, seven of his siblings, Frankie, Tommy, Mary (Johnson), Buzzy, Francis (Bergman), Tana (Haltuch) and Valle Rose (Bergener). He also lost some nephews and nieces and other friends. I do hope they're all together again and telling those stories.
Those still here to continue on are his wife, Jeradell; sons, Joseph (Jessica) and Stuart (Heather); and the twinkle in his eye the past eight years, his granddaughter, Taylor Ann. His brother, Patrick (Betty) and sister, Joanie (Warren) Mattielli, and quite a few nephews and nieces and their families and so many friends all over Alaska and Outside as well.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life from 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020, at Pike's Waterfront Lodge in the Binkley Room. We would be pleased to see his friends there.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 15, 2019