1920 - 2019
Nov. 1, 1920 - July 11, 2019

Ray Moran, 98, died peacefully with his son at his side on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mala Strana Nursing Home. Ray was born Nov. 1, 1920, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Arab F. and Emma (Blaha) Moran Jr. He graduated from New Prague High School, enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He married Marie Branson on Nov. 1, 1945, in California, and they made their home there. He adopted Marie's son, James, and another son, Steven, was born Feb. 10, 1947. He worked as a carpenter and a salesman before moving to Alaska in 1956. He worked as a carpenter and later as an assistant business manager for the Carpenters union until his retirement. Ray moved back to Minnesota after the death of his wife in 1987.

Ray was a long time member of The American Legion and was a member of the Eagles. He enjoy fishing while in Alaska as well as bowling. He enjoyed playing pool during his later years. He enjoyed reading and for a number of years after retirement followed the stock market closely.

He is survived by his son James (Joeann), of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Adams, Jill (Tom) Baxter and Jeff (Danielle); and great-grandsons, Jed, Ty, Xavier, Luke and Jimi. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their offspring. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Miles, Leonard and Emil; and sisters, Anastasia Quinell, Emily Rogers and Leona Wilkins. His wife, Marie, and son Steven, as well as his companion in later years, Marci Hadac, also preceded him in death.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 17, 2019
