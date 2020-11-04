A service to celebrate the life of Rebecca Dawn Lewis, 44, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at True North Church, 2830 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK, 99709. The family will receive family and friends from 6:30 pm for a Celebration of Life. There will be finger foods, drinks and baked goods provided by Anne Wien Elementary and Northern Power Sports. Feel free to bring any dish or drink to share. Memorials may be made to His Hands In Service Foundation, P.O. Box 111375, Anchorage, AK, 99511-1375, at the service, GoFundMe at https://tinyurl.com/yyznxga4
or her Facebook page.
Rebecca Dawn Lewis died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, she was the daughter of the late Pastor Donny Ray Lewis and Judith Lewis Walunga. She had a renewed passion for Christ and enjoyed sharing His love, grace and forgiveness. Most recently, she worked at Anne Wien Elementary School as attendance secretary, the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program, Leslie's Children Food Program, PTA, After School Program and she was the president of "The Sunshine Committee" and formerly kitchen manager, in Fairbanks, Alaska, since May 1, 2016.
She worked at 7 Gables Inn, Fairbanks, making flower and landscape decorating. Prior to that she worked for the Municipality of Anchorage in the Anchorage Beautification Program, creating and maintaining hanging flower baskets and landscape design. She had also acquired many friends and acquaintances working at A Special Touch Florist, Bagoy's Florist & Home and The Best Little Coffee House in Alaska in Anchorage and Michaels Craft Store in Fairbanks, among others. Her hobbies were gardening and flower and plant arranging, botany and horticulture, singing, acrylic and ink painting, crocheting, teaching cake decorating, and loving on all her animals.
She is well loved and admired and will be sorely missed. Her free and loving, genuine and artistic spirit was a sure testimony to her personal belief and relationship with Jesus Christ her Saviour. She loved, accepted and encouraged all people and animals, just as they were. She accepted, loved and met people where they were at. And she listened. If it was in her power to meet any spoken or perceived need - she went out of her way to meet people's tangible needs.
Surviving are her son, Cooper Wylde "Link" Lewis Lizer, of Fairbanks and Anchorage; his father, Eric Lizer of Anchorage, and fiancé Lance Grimes of Fairbanks; brother Alec "Butch" Wik Lewis of Anchorage; the late Adam Duwayne Lewis; sisters, Wanda Wik Lewis Reams of Kasilof, Myra Wik Lewis Cook of Marietta, Georgia; mother Judith Lewis Walunga of Anchorage, and many beloved friends and extended family.
Precious in the sight of the Lord Is the death of His saints. Psalms 116:15 NKJV, https://bible.com/bible/114/psa
