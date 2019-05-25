"Becky" passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 28, 2019. She was surrounded by family at her home in Chicago, Illinois.

Becky was born Dec. 28, 1951, in Seymour, Indiana, to Raymond and Selma Ernst. As a young child, she moved with her large family to Alaska where she would bring energy and love to everyone she met while moving through the state from Fairbanks to Nikiski. While living with her family on Beck Lake, she met her soon to be husband Willie Porter, with whom she would spend 26 years commercial fishing, raising their three sons, building a home at Sunshine Point and continuing to make amazing lifelong friends. In 1995, after discovering she had breast cancer, Becky moved to Chicago, where she went to school for massage therapy and started a successful business. In Chicago, she made friends wherever she went, including her partner, Denise Ellis.

Becky was a caring, energetic and amazing woman. She loved music, theater, nature and everyone she met. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife and friend. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Becky was preceded into death by her father, Raymond; mother, Sally; brothers, Butch and Rick; and sister, Ruth. She is survived by her three sons, Zach, Abe and Eli Porter; daughters-in-law, Becky and Shannon Porter; grandchildren, Braeden, Sadie, Emily, Eden and Madelyn Porter, Hannah Autry and McKenzie Spence; brothers, Rand and Rob Ernst; sister, Rose Marie Atkinson; partner, Denise Ellis and many beloved nieces and nephews and too many friends and close family to count.

A memorial potluck/barbecue will be held at her childhood home on Beck Lake in Nikiski at 2 p.m. on June 15. For information or directions, please call 907-776-8645.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org, in memory of Rebecca Ernst.