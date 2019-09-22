|
Rebecca Louise Fuller, 61, of North Pole, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, while vacationing with lifelong friends in South Carolina, where she suffered a brain aneurysm.
Rebecca "Becky" was born June 1, 1958, in Middletown, New York, to the late Robert Fuller and Patricia Green Fuller.
Becky had a zest for life and wasn't afraid to try things. She lived in New Jersey, Florida and Alaska, covering the U.S. from one corner to the other. She was always making friends and staying in touch with them.
Becky's early life was in northern New Jersey, where she graduated from High Point High School. Becky always had a head for numbers and planning. She worked for Exxon in New Jersey, dispatched for Florida Marine Patrol and moved in 1992 to Anchorage and worked for GCI. She later moved to North Pole in 2005, learned bookkeeping, working for various companies in the Fairbanks area.
To say Becky had a passion for quilting is an understatement. She loved to make quilts for friends and special occasions, and won many awards at the Tanana Fair. When she wasn't helping other people or organizations, she helped out at the local quilt shops and enjoyed collecting national patterns and shopping for unique items when she traveled.
Becky always loved animals. She had horses growing up and worked on the National Barrel Racing circuit for a time. Later, she rode horses less and motorcycles more.
Dogs were important in Becky's life, and many shared their time with her. She fell in love with a little known breed, Swedish vallhund, the "Little Viking dog" and got her first one in 2007. That was just the start. One was not enough - usually six or seven. She became an ambassador for the breed. She was on the board of directors of many national and local kennel clubs and loved showing her dogs and sharing them with people interested in the breed.
Becky loved hunting for treasures at garage sales and markets, spending time with family and friends, traveling, sewing and her furry family. She will be greatly missed.
Becky is survived by her husband, Ronald Muir, of North Pole; brother, Kyle Fuller, of New York; and stepsister, Gail Broesder, in California.
There will be a potluck celebration of Becky's life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Alaska K9 Center, 1995 Badger Road, North Pole. The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Becky's name to:
• Vested Interest in K-9, call Alaska K-9 Center (907) 378-5868.
• Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund, PO Box 72120, Fairbanks, AK 99707
• Swedish Vallhund Rescue, SVCA, 822 San Carlos, Alban, CA 94706
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 22, 2019