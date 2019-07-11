Reggie Douglas Becker passed away on June 29, 2019, at the young age of 50, from a lengthy illness. Reggie was born in Fort Irwin, California, to Ronald and Janet Baker on Feb. 23, 1969, but was raised almost all of his life in Fairbanks along with his little sister Ronda.

Reggie had a passion from trucking at an early age, watching his father Ron, grandfather Doug and uncle Bob in earlier years work hard to start and build Becker Trucking. Reggie spent a good part of his life behind the wheel of a Kenworth from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez working for his father. He was very skilled. Things seemed to come naturally for Reggie no matter what he did.

In his spare time, Reggie loved to go up the Salcha River to the Becker family cabin with his family and friends - a good time was always had by all. He loved to hunt and fish, especially up the Salcha. Sometimes he would get away and go fishing in Chita or Valdez. Those were some of the best times. There was always a good story when he was finished, and good fish, too.

Reggie also loved to ride his Harley. He would tell his daughter Shayla how it always made him feel free. When visiting family in California, which he loved to do, he would tell Shayla that the beaches were calling his name.

Reggie had such a good heart he would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He was one of a kind. Such an amazing father, brother, son, nephew and the very best friend a friend could have.

Reggie was preceded in death by his father, Ronald W. Becker; mother, Janet M. Becker; grandfathers, Douglas W. Becker and Walter N. Jones; and grandmothers, Adele J. Becker and Veva D. Becker. Reggie is survived by his daughter, Shayla K. Becker; sister, Ronda L. Becker; Shayla's mother, Sheila Kendrick Rodgers; uncles, Robert S. Becker (Zoanne), Donald Jones (Mary) and Richard Jones; aunts, Donna M. Erick (Ernest) and Sherry P. Becker; very close cousins, Ryan Jones (Kayla), and numerous other cousins; best friends, Cameron Crouse, Steve Williams, Ron Hoffman, Nathan Williams, Keppy Hall, and Will Stewart; extended family, Carmen Eckert and Marilyn Mason, A.J. Ross and his daughter Macie.

Reggie, we will miss you always and love you forever.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 11, 2019