Rhea Janet Freese passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska, at the age of 92. She was born on Feb. 13, 1928, to Samuel and Dora Gerber in Payette, Idaho.

Rhea graduated May 1953 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho. She then took the opportunity to travel to what at the time was considered an overseas assignment - Kodiak, Alaska - where she began her teaching career and love for Alaska. Rhea later moved to Fairbanks to continue teaching at Ladd Army Airfield, where she met and married Gerald Freese. Together, Rhea and Gerry had three sons, Charles, Richard and Samuel. Rhea completed her teaching career at University Park Elementary School located in College.

Rhea taught at University Park for close to 30 years until her retirement. Many locals of Fairbanks had passed through Mrs. Freese's classroom over the years and would continue to stop and say hello to her decades after her retirement. This is just a small insight to the lasting impact she had on her students and community during her life.

Rhea is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Freese. She is survived by her sons Charlie and wife Kirstin Freese of Spokane, Washington; Richard and wife Paula Freese of San Diego, California; and Samuel and wife Susan Freese of Fairbanks. Six grandchildren followed: Richard's children Kalen Kornfeind and Kendall Freese, Samuel and Susan's children Angela and husband Scott Showalter, Andrew and wife Kelci Hopp, Rheanna Freese, and Sarah and husband Jordan Merkes. She has two great grandchildren: Angela and Scott Showalter's children, Samuel Showalter and Laura Showalter.

True to her nature, Rhea lived her life independently and not wanting to be an inconvenience, she died shortly after entering an assisted care home. Special thanks to Angela Showalter and Marion Griffin (of Let Us Care Assisted Living) for caring for Rhea in her final days. The family is especially thankful to Mike Singh for being a great neighbor to Rhea over the years.

Rhea will be laid to rest next to her husband at Northern Lights Memorial Cemetery. There will be no service held upon Rhea's request.

