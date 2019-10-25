|
|
|
Rich Brockie, 74, passed away Sept. 26 while hunting antelope in Wyoming. He loved the great outdoors.
Rich was born in Pontiac, Michigan, and lived in Michigan until he was 57. At that time, he and his wife, Mary K., moved to Alaska, where they lived in Fairbanks, Kotzebue and North Pole.
In September 2013, Rich and Mary moved to Powell, Wyoming. With its vast outdoors, there was plenty of fishing and hunting.
Those who were most important to him were his wife; daughters, Michelle Brockie, Stephanie Day and Nicole Mattson; sisters, Karen Howe and Kathy Davenport; and grandchildren.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 25, 2019