|
|
Richard Bush, age 72, died July 7, 2019, of natural causes, in Fairbanks. Richard came to Fairbanks in 1959, along with his parents and seven - later eight - siblings. Richard graduated from Monroe High School in 1964. He worked as a carpenter while attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Richard received a B.S. in mining engineering and took graduate classes in civil and engineering management. He was on the UAF rifle team, and helped the team win two national championships. Richard was active in ROTC in college.
Richard was interested in building and mechanics from an early age. In his engineering career, Richard worked as a senior estimator, project engineer and supervisor. His work can be found across Alaska, in solidly built roads, schools, bridges and numerous other projects.
Richard built his home in Fairbanks. He enjoyed flying small airplanes and helicopters, giving advice and sharing his opinions. He looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to Ketchikan, where he joined his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Sherry. They caught salmon, crab and shrimp, and enjoyed the seafood dinners that followed. Richard had a wry sense of humor. He lent a hand and helped his family and friends with their own building projects.
Richard is survived by his siblings, Josefa (Matt) Morrow, Chris (Joan) Bush, Jennifer (David) Livingston, Ed (Sherry) Bush, Thaddeus (Debra Lynn) Bush, and Julie (Jeff) Keener; as well as nieces and nephews. Richard joins his parents, Joseph and Mary, and brothers, Stephen ("Sam") and Matthew in spirit. Richard's ashes were spread in his favorite fishing spot near Ketchikan.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 1, 2019