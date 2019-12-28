|
On Dec. 15, 2019, Richard Fraley, of Gakona, passed away surrounded by his loved ones, Mo, Caleb, Adam and his loving wife by his side.
Richard was born Jan. 12, 1958, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Doris Paup and Floyd Fraley. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army, serving his country for several years. Just over 30 years ago, Richard made his way to Alaska living in Anchorage, Copper Valley, Valdez and Gakona. In 2008, Richard and Linda were married for the second time after a 28-year divorce.
He was an accomplished outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had hunted brown bear, moose and caribou. Richard would often take young men under his tutelage in butchering, rifle sighting and cooking. He was the proprietor of Meiers Lake Roadhouse along with his wife, Linda, daughter, Mo, stepson, Adam, and son-in-law, Caleb.
Along with being the proprietor, he was the maintenance man and the breakfast cook, making breakfast every morning for travelers and anyone who stopped in. As Richard's family has said, "He will be missed by many."
Richard was diagnosed with lung cancer in March 2015 and completed this year with numerous chemotherapy and radiation sessions. In December 2018, he was struck with a brain tumor. His beloved daughter, Mo, nursed him through a year of seizures and brain surgeries. They made their trips to Mayo Clinic in Rochester three times. They made a farewell trip to visit his family in Portland and Medford, Oregon, and Yreka, California, in October.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda Fraley; daughter, Melissa Rauen, and son-in-law Caleb Rauen; and son, Adam Anderson (at Meier's Lake Roadhouse); sisters, Teri Mitchell (Medford) and Teri Henderson (Carson City, Nevada); aunts and uncles, Gail and Dan Picker (Portland), and Betty and Roy Johnson (Yreka, California). He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Fraley; stepmother, Sharon Fraley; mother, Doris Paup; and his beloved cousin, Ricky Johnson.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 19, 2020, at Meiers Lake Roadhouse, located at mile 170 on the Richardson Highway. The family asks that people RSVP and inform them of number in party to 907-822-3151 and in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to .
Condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 28, 2019