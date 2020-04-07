|
Richard "Dick" Ham went on his last hunting trip on March 24, 2020. Dick was born in August 1941 in a suburb of Sacramento, California. He had a very good childhood growing up in the family business, running a grocery store. Dick learned about sweeping floors, stocking shelves and washing windows, but his most memorable job was running the cash register when he had to stand on a milk crate to reach it.
Living on the edge of town made it easy to enjoy the country and get involved with fishing and hunting in the Sacramento Valley. After school Dick moved on into the construction industry and joined the roofer's union, as working outside appealed to him and the California climate was workable.
The draft board soon interfered with Dick's career, as well as his hunting and fishing. The Army gave him a change to see a little bit of the rest of the country and Dick experience a short-married life. After his two years of military life he went to Alaska, as he had heard great stories about employment opportunities and hunting and fishing prospects.
In 1974, Dick could see that the vast Alaska wilderness could be appreciated more with an airplane, and he went to Philips Field to learn to fly. That is where he met his flight instructor, Charlie Deer, and began a 46-year friendship. The first year they each harvested a moose and a caribou and, in the years to come, they included many successful fishing, duck, wolf, fox and buffalo hunts. On one hunting trip to the Yukon Flats, in pursuit of wolves, Charlie misread the weather and a severe frontal system came across the White Mountains and started across the flats. It was such a perfect day for hunting, Charlie hated to go back to the cabin, as he thought he could fly in the fog that was moving in. The weather forced him to land in a pothole to wait it out, which took two plus days. Hunkering down in the woods with no supplies in February was not a pleasant experience. Charlie (a veteran) told Dick he was in luck to be stranded with someone that had been to survival school and knew how to build a survival shelter. Dick said, "I would rather have been with a pilot and I wouldn't be out here."
Dick's hunting interests went from airplanes to airboats and he spent numerous moose seasons on the Tanana Flats where he was well known for his high-performance boats and productive trips. He also made profitable trips to trophy sheep and grizzly bear hunting areas.
Along with Dick's hunting and fishing experience he also worked for every roofing company in Fairbanks and was well known for his experience with shingles, hot mopping and membrane roofs.
As per his wishes, there will be no services planned and his cremains will be spread over his favorite hunting areas. A reflection of his life and times will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 7, 2020