Our dear brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, passed on Sept. 23, 2020. Richard John was born in Tanana, Alaska on Jan. 2, 1965, to parents Jonas and Charlotte John.

Many people knew him as "Richard Tsal," or Little Richard. Richard learned carpentry from best friend John Frank and helped build many houses in Venetie as a foreman. He was also able to fix anything electrical, which he began studying as a teenager. He was known for his kindness and generosity; he gave away his last dollar many times in life. His ever-present friendly smile will be greatly missed by all.

Richard is survived by his sisters, Janet John, Joyce John, Tina John (Jerry Little), and Cynthia Peter; brothers, Jonas John Jr. and Dwayne John; half-sister, Faith Minehart; and auntie, Exenia Sam. He did not have children but was a favorite uncle for all his many nieces and nephews: Miranda, Candace, Brittany, Danielle, Ashley, Janelle, Michelle, Eric, Felicia, Charlene, Kenneth, Tiffany, Karlene, Terisa, Gerald, Isaac, Evan, and lots of grandnieces and grandnephews. We hope we haven't forgotten any others.

Richard was preceded in death by parent,s Jonas and Charlotte John; grandparents, Daniel and Nena Roberts, and Isaac and Margaret John; aunties, Elizabeth Cadzow, Sally Herron, Lois James, Salina Roberts, Margaret Mathias, Lillian Cordeiro and Charlotte Peter; uncles, Isaac John Jr., Samuel John, Wilfred John, Eddie John, Jimmy Roberts, and Lincoln Roberts; and brother, Daniel John.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, on the lawn at St. Matthew's Church in Fairbanks (with masks and social distancing) and will be officiated by Mother Betty Glover. Burial will be in Venetie.

