Richard Lee "Dick" Engebretson joined his beloved wife, Barbara, in heaven on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Dick was born on Nov. 13, 1938, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the third of five children to Rudy and Gladys Engebretson. He married Barbara Joye Newton on Feb. 12, 1960, in Seattle with the understanding that they were "in it together." In 1970, Dick, Barbara and their two children, Kelly and Dale, relocated to Fairbanks. The family returned to the Seattle-area several years later for a brief time, before returning to Fairbanks in the early 1980s and claiming the Interior as home.
Dick founded Aurora Construction Supply in 1978, and was active in Associated General Contractors of Alaska for many years. His leadership in AGC earned him several accolades and awards, including Associate of the Year more than once for his support of AGC of Alaska and its members. His most notable distinction was the distinguished Hard Hat, awarded in 1999.
Dick was an avid sports fan. He played basketball and football in high school and went on to coach hundreds of youth in the Fairbanks area, earning the honor of Mr. Football in 1975. Dick has been a season ticket holder for the University of Washington football team for more than 50 years, as well as an original season ticket holder for the Seattle Seahawks. Pick the sport and Dick was ready to attend or play!
Dick is survived by his daughter Kelly Elbert (Dave), of Barrow; son Dale Engebretson (Beth), of Everett, Washington; grandchildren Jaime (Joshua) Davis, Michael Elbert, Jenna (Wayne) Henrie, Holly (Spencer) Hirt, Taylor (Rose) Elbert, Megan, Kyle, and Connor Engebretson, 13 great-grandchildren; sister Kay Cooke, brother Jim (Tina) Engebretson, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Gladys Engebretson; his wife, Barbara; and his sisters, Ruby Jacobs and Sonia Minnitti.
Dick was a dedicated businessman with a strong sense of civic-mindedness. He also had an intense commitment to family, and loved gatherings where he could make hotcakes for all to enjoy. His embrace was strong; he loved to hug all those who were special to him. His family mourns their loss, yet celebrates the man Dick was and the love he provided to each of them.
Memorial contributions can be made to Love INC, the Breadline, United Way of the Tanana Valley, Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, or the .
Dick's final resting place will be with Barbara at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood, Washington.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 5, 2020