Richard 'Rick'
Lewis Kimble
Richard "Rick" Lewis Kimble, 68, of North Pole, passed away Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in his home after a brave battle with cancer.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard; brother, Bob; sisters-in-law, Teresita; Louis; Angel; brother-in-law, Jr.; and his dog, Misty.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ching; his daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Rae; son, William (Trisha) Kimble; mother, Bernice; brothers, Ron and Rusty; brothers-in-law, Rodney and Joe; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 22 nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Rick was born May 26, 1951, in Seattle. After graduating high school, he enlisted into the Air Force where he served for 20 years. He was stationed at several Air Force bases around the U.S. and in the Philippines. His last stop was Eielson Air Force Base, where he made North Pole his home. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued in his trade as an electrician working around the greater Fairbanks area and enjoying the Alaskan way of life.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, 3704 Erickson Ave., Fairbanks, with full military honors.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 4, 2019