Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3704 Erickson Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99709
(907) 451-1110
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3704 Erickson Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lewis "Rick" Kimble


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lewis "Rick" Kimble Obituary
Richard 'Rick'
Lewis Kimble

Richard "Rick" Lewis Kimble, 68, of North Pole, passed away Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in his home after a brave battle with cancer.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard; brother, Bob; sisters-in-law, Teresita; Louis; Angel; brother-in-law, Jr.; and his dog, Misty.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ching; his daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Rae; son, William (Trisha) Kimble; mother, Bernice; brothers, Ron and Rusty; brothers-in-law, Rodney and Joe; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 22 nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Rick was born May 26, 1951, in Seattle. After graduating high school, he enlisted into the Air Force where he served for 20 years. He was stationed at several Air Force bases around the U.S. and in the Philippines. His last stop was Eielson Air Force Base, where he made North Pole his home. After retiring from the Air Force, he continued in his trade as an electrician working around the greater Fairbanks area and enjoying the Alaskan way of life.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, 3704 Erickson Ave., Fairbanks, with full military honors.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -