Richard "Dick" R. Rose Sr. joined his wife Marion M. Rose, in heaven on Dec. 27, 2019. He was born Jan. 5, 1932, in Burbank, California, and raised in Gaines, Michigan. Dick and Marion moved to Fairbanks in the fall of 1969 and made their home in Fairbanks and later in North Pole. Dick was a business owner for 35 years operating Rose Janitorial Services.
Dick loved his Alaska life; hunting and snowmachining with friends and his children. Alaska summers were especially treasured times spent with friends and family camping and fishing on the Delta Clearwater River and in Valdez. Dick moved to south Texas in 2004 to be closer to his brother, Jack, but he always called Alaska home. Dick made his last trip home in July 2019.
Dick is survived by his children Pam Burcell, son-in-law Jim, Rick Rose, daughter-in-law Dianna, Merry Stewart, son-in-law Dave and Peggy Ezell, son-in-law Clay; grandchildren, April Logan, Michael Rose, Martin Ezell, Nicholas Gaudiane, Amanda Ezell, Christopher Rose, Willow Stewart and Walker Stewart; great-grandchildren, Angel, Donovan, Johnathan and Alayana Rose, Jackson Ezell and Hendrick and Lincoln Rose. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gladys E. Rose, brother John L. (Jack) Rose and great grandson, Camden S. Muse. No services will be held as per his request.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 7, 2020