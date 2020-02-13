Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Scott

Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Scott Obituary
Longtime Fairbanksan Richard "Dick" Scott, 92, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by family in Tucson, Arizona. He and his wife, Jo, lived for decades in the home they built on College Road. They are the parents of Julia Scott, of Fairbanks; Bryan Scott, of Coronado, California; and Shirley Scott, of New York City.
Donations in Dick's memory can be made to the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, PO Box 82510, Fairbanks, AK 99708. Dick's wife, Jo, will be attending the Festival's Winter Gospel Choir Performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Journey Church. The performance will be dedicated to Dick.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -