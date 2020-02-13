|
Longtime Fairbanksan Richard "Dick" Scott, 92, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by family in Tucson, Arizona. He and his wife, Jo, lived for decades in the home they built on College Road. They are the parents of Julia Scott, of Fairbanks; Bryan Scott, of Coronado, California; and Shirley Scott, of New York City.
Donations in Dick's memory can be made to the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, PO Box 82510, Fairbanks, AK 99708. Dick's wife, Jo, will be attending the Festival's Winter Gospel Choir Performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Journey Church. The performance will be dedicated to Dick.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 13, 2020