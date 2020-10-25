1/1
Richard W. Hecht
1926 - 2020
Richard W. Hecht, 94, died of natural causes Oct. 12, 2020, at his home in North Pole, Alaska.
He was born Dec. 10, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and lived in Fairbanks, Alaska, for 24 years and North Pole for three years.
He served in the Army during World War II and was a member of the Fairbanks First Church of the Nazarene. While in the Army, he received a Victory medal on Oct. 31, 1945.
Richard then worked in Alaska, first in 1962 at Eielson Air Force Base and then Fort Wainwright, and the Army sent him to nuclear power school. He worked all over Alaska and retired fixing TVs and playing the stock market.
Richard will be truly missed by his self-adopted families and friends he made over the years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 25, 2020.
