Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Richard Wayne "Rob" Robinson Jr.


1955 - 2020
Richard Wayne "Rob" Robinson Jr. Obituary
Richard "Rob" Wayne Robinson Jr., born Jan. 16, 1955, in Puyallup, Washington, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020, in Fairbanks. He was born to Dick and late Fairalee Robinson, and taken in by Betty Robinson.
He shared six children and five grandchildren with his love, Sophie Robinson: Leah Hansen, Clara Robinson, Joe Robinson, Fairalee Smith, Ella Robinson, Richard Robinson II; grandchildren, Lauryn Hansen, Adelle Hansen, William Hansen, Jackson Hansen and Kylee Smith.
Rob was the oldest of his two siblings, Terry and Lisa.
Rob graduated from Lathrop High School, and went on to earn a degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in petroleum technology.
He held many careers, to include wildland firefighting, the Bureau of Land Management, welding, and finally, he spent 40-plus years on the oil fields.
Rob was the kindest and most giving soul. He was like a second father to the "Bentley Bunch."
He opened up his home and made sure everyone had a place at the dinner table. He was a man of many hobbies and had a story for every adventure. From trapping, to hunting, fishing, cultivating peonies, bees and the never ending hunt for gold - Rob did it all. He made the most diverse and interesting friends and will be sorely missed by all but will stay in out hearts forever.
Tentative service plans are for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, and will be held at the Blanchard Family Funeral Home. If you are uncomfortable with attending the service we completely understand and we will be planning a celebration of life in the future.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 21, 2020
