|
|
Oct. 3, 1949 - Oct. 8, 2019
After 70 incredible years filled with selfless sacrifice and service to his faith, family and friends, Rickey went to be with the Lord. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend.
Rickey was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to his late parents Clovis Durine (Hightower) and Robert Wayne Davis. He is survived by his wife, Patti Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Dianne Davis; six children and their spouses, Jason and Amy Davis, Barbie and Steven Haughton, Debbie and Mark Murray, Sandy and Jason Hutchins, Tony and Rachel Baker, and Danielle Baker; 14 grandchildren, Brandon and Jackson Davis, Kassie, Quincie and Carlie Haughton, Lane, Karoline, and Gracen Murray, Hayleigh Hutchins, Olivia and Claire Baker, and Garrett, Shianne, and Savannah Baker, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rickey was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a chief cook and bottle washer, landscaper, mechanic, mailman, masseur, tailor and chauffeur, but his favorite roles were as devout husband, steadfast father, loving grandfather and faithful friend.
He was a cowboy through and through. He loved to be outside and was constantly working with his hands. He was honest, hardworking, compassionate, humble and kind. He never met a stranger and loved being around people, especially the babies. His heart belonged to the Lord, but he shared his love and all that he had with everyone around him. He was wise beyond his education, and people of all ages and phases of life sought his comfort and counsel. His weathered hands could prepare delicious meals, create amazing leather goods, fix a leaky faucet and mend a broken heart. His words may have been few, but they were always genuine, heartfelt and timely.
He was surrounded by love and laughter from the time he took his first breath until he drew his last. He lived an incredible story. His life was full and, in his own words, blessed and undeserved. To those of us left behind to remember this amazing man, we consider it an honor and a privilege to have had the opportunity to know, love, and have been loved by one of God's angels. As we reflect on this life well lived, we shed tears but are equally thankful for the time shared and memories made. Please join us in celebrating the life of our hero. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Journey Christian Church, 1201 Hoselton Road, Fairbanks, AK 99709.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 1, 2019