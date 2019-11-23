|
May 28, 1928 - Nov. 1, 2019
At 91, Rita passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 1, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Born and raised on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle, Washington, Rita was the youngest daughter and last surviving sibling of the 10 children of Arne and Emma Richstad. Her parents were Norwegian immigrants who raised their kids in a three story home only a block from Queen Anne High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Harold, Ingfrid, Arne, Roy, Norma, Carol, Ruth, Bill and Jim.
Rita married Harold (Rick) Roselli in 1951 and they had three children together. In 1962, after divorcing, Rita and her children moved to Fairbanks. They lived with her sister Ruth Scanlan and children Mike and Patty until the early 1970s. She was employed by Ken Murray Insurance Company but also took classes at the University of Alaska at the same time and eventually earned a degree in education in 1969. She taught second grade for 15 years at Hunter and Wood River elementary schools before retiring. She was a dedicated teacher and still made time for volunteer work, gardening, bowling and curling. During summers, Rita, Ruth and their families often traveled the Alaska Highway to visit family in Northwest Washington before traveling back for the next school year.
A quiet, compassionate and gentle woman, Rita was known for her quick smile and understated dry humor that will be greatly missed by her family and Fairbanks friends.
In 2017, she moved to Oregon to be closer to daughter Chris after her health started to fail. She is survived by Chris Roselli Ferguson (John); sons, Bill Roselli (Tina) and Rick Roselli; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Her ashes will be spread in her favorite places: the Oregon Coast, Mount Rainier and Ski Land in Fairbanks. No immediate service is planned but a family remembrance will be held in the spring.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 23, 2019