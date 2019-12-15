|
|
Surrounded by her loving family, Rita MariNa Karges Hymes passed on Dec. 11, 2019, to be with her family in heaven.
Rita's journey into this world began on Jan. 15, 1943, in Hanover, Germany, where she was born to Charles and Gesine Karges. Her father served as a spy for the Americans and French in the Nazi army and her mother worked as a seamstress.
Rita and her parents followed her big brother Charles to Alaska in 1958. They settled in Fairbanks, where Rita graduated from Fairbanks High School in 1960.
Rita went on to attend UAF and worked for Don Pearson at the Cripple Creek Resort in Ester. She enjoyed the ambiance of the pub scene until an opportunity arose to work at the Switzerland, where she loved working for Max. Her bosses, co-workers and clientele in those work spaces gave her the funniest stories that she would regale us with in later years. It was at the Switzerland where she met the love of her life, Donald Hymes.
Don and Rita were married on Oct. 8, 1966, in the Little Church in Fairbanks. Father MacBride officiated, with Frank Russell and Dr. Paul Jaeger as witnesses.
Rita was a strong and stubborn woman who loved fiercely. She always stood up for what she believed was right. Her unwavering convictions made her who she was.
Rita led an active life in Fairbanks. She was an Alaskans for Independence advocate, spending countless hours promoting Joe Vogler and his vision for Alaska. She was a hard working entrepreneur, running The Green Apple (the first India Imports/used clothing store in town) and a catering truck business and was an award-winning real estate agent. Over the years, she served her community working with the Fairbanks Drama Association, Quota International, HIPOW, Pioneers of Alaska, the Fairbanks Community Mental Health Board, West Valley PTA and the Fairbanks Utilities Board.
She loved keeping up with and discussing politics, picking berries, crossword puzzles, cooking, crocheting, knitting and having big dinners with lots of family and friends. Her generosity and kindness is missed.
Rita was preceded in death by both her parents and her older brother, Charles E. Karges Jr. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Donald; daughters, Zena and Charla,; son-in-law, Carl Rayburn; and three spirited grandsons, Prestyn, Henry and Brooks.
A memorial Mass will be held in her honor at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at Immaculate Conception Church. In lieu of flowers, please hold your loved ones especially close this holiday season.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 15, 2019