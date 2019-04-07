Robert B. Pugliese, 70, of Fairbanks, formerly of Watertown, Massachusetts, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle, surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted father to Angela and Jeana Pugliese, a doting partner his longtime girlfriend, Fredda (Leslie) Pugliese; a cherished grandfather of Talina and her husband, Josh Clark, Alex Stannard and his girlfriend, Raegan Smothers, and Nicholas Stacy. He was a loving great-grandfather to Natasha, Chloe and Declan Clark, and the soon-to-be Scarlett Stannard. He is survived by many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Born Jan. 23, 1949, he was third in line to an eventual 10 brothers and sisters.

He graduated from Watertown High School in 1967 and soon after joined the Marine Corps, where he rose to the rank of sergeant and served in the Vietnam War. After exiting the Marines in 1972, he spent his time in Boston taking on many business ventures. He then moved to Alaska in 1977 to work on the pipeline and soon after work in Prudhoe Bay.

He was a master millwright, carpenter, pipefitter and welder; you name it, he could do it. In 1986, he joined the oil refinery in North Pole and worked his way up to maintenance supervisor until his retirement in 2011. Bob enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his loved ones, traveling, tinkering in his garage, driving his tractors, attending auctions with his buddy Wayne and helping others as much as he could.

Bob will be immensely missed and forever held in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. There will be a celebration of life held for Bob from 3-6 p.m. April 20, 2019, at the Fairbanks Curling Club. Please feel free to bring a dish and a memory to share. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 7, 2019