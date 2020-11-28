1/1
Robert Boles Sr.
1966 - 2020
Robert Lee Boles Sr. born June 11, 1966, in Danville, Indiana, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. Robert had been an Alaska resident since 2000, choosing to make Fairbanks his home after retiring from the U.S. Army. He was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans and the VFW. He enjoyed participating in local Alaska Native Festivals and Veteran programs.
Robert is survived by his father, Walter Sr.; his brother, Walter "Butch" Jr.; three children, Robert Jr., Robin and Samuel; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kaya and Robert III.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
