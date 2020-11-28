Robert Lee Boles Sr. born June 11, 1966, in Danville, Indiana, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. Robert had been an Alaska resident since 2000, choosing to make Fairbanks his home after retiring from the U.S. Army. He was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans
and the VFW. He enjoyed participating in local Alaska Native Festivals and Veteran programs.
Robert is survived by his father, Walter Sr.; his brother, Walter "Butch" Jr.; three children, Robert Jr., Robin and Samuel; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kaya and Robert III.
