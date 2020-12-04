Robert Moses Charlie, 93, passed peacefully into the gates of heaven on Nov. 15, 2020.

Robert was born in Old Minto to Moses and Bessie Charlie on May 25, 1927. He was raised in the village of Old Minto in the traditional Athabascan way, where hard work, hunting, fishing and trapping helped provide for his large family. Robert moved to Fairbanks in 1965 with his first wife, Mary (Isaac) Charlie to take a civil service job at Eielson AFB, which he held for 15 years. He also worked at Tanana Chiefs Conference, served as the director of Seth-de-ya-ah Corporation in the early 1980s and held jobs up north during the pipeline days of the 1970s and 1980s.

Robert was very active in early Native activities for Fairbanks Native Association and Tanana Chiefs Conference. He encouraged young people to keep up the traditional ways of living off the land. He worked hard for creating and developing the Minto Cultural Camp, which is still active today. Robert has many good friends from all over Alaska and leaves behind a large family both from Tanacross and Minto.

He is preceded in death by his father, Moses, and his mother Bessie; his brothers, Timothy, Cerosky, Neil Sr. and Uge Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Titus and Rita Alexander; his children, Robert Jonathan and Melinda Gladys Charlie; and grandchild, Kyle Walter Charlie.

He is survived by his daughter, Adrianne; son, Roy Jonathan; grandaughters, Jessica, Maggie and Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Bryan and Azalea; nephews, Kenny Charlie, Virgil Titus, Lindbergh Charlie, Chucky Charlie, Neil Jr. Charlie, Rodney Charlie, Vincent Charlie and Hubert Alexander; nieces, Carol Reid, Kathy Charlie, Rebecca Gibson, Pauline Simmonds, Martha Wright and Brenda Nathanial. He also leaves behind numerous family members from Tanacros and Minto too large to list.

Although his remains were cremated, the family will honor his wish for a traditional burial in the spring of 2021.

