Robert (Bob) C. Thomas, 65 of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away on the morning of Saturday Dec. 21, 2019, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 2, 1954, here in Fairbanks, Alaska. He lived here throughout his life, attended Elementary and High School here. He went to a Trade School in California. He worked for Alaska State Department of Transportation and retired in 2003. He enjoyed spending time with family and beloved pets Princess and Little Bob. He loved to talk with friends and people he came in to contact with through his life. He spent time with his family in Chicken, Alaska, at his grandparents cabin throughout the years. He will be remembered for his "hearty chuckle" and that grin from ear to ear when he was happy, his caring, honesty and kindness.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Chester Thomas, beloved mother Elsie Simpson and brother Ronald Thomas.

Robert is survived by his loving family, wife Geraldine; son Chris Thomas; his granddaughter Zoey Lynn Thomas; sister Joyce (David) DeCaraful; brothers, Chester, Charles and Terry Thomas and extended family and friends.

A memorial service took place on Dec. 31, 2019, on day he wanted to have a holiday celebration with his family.

His final resting place will be by his loving Mother. He will forever be remembered, loved and missed by his family.

Burial Service will be held on June 5, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Birch Hill Cemetery.

