Robert F. John Sr., 86, of Fairbanks, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019.
Robert was born May 21, 1933, in Mentasta Village and later moved to Fairbanks. During the course of his life, Robert worked as a carpenter, fire fighter, cook and railroad laborer. Robert was the best story teller and was fluent in the Mentasta language. He loved to compose Native songs, make people laugh and whistle. He had an electric personality, because anyone he met would light up. He had the ability to make people happy.
Bob will be greatly missed. He was one of the last to speak fluent Mentasta language. He is a beloved son, brother, father, uncle and grandfather.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Fred John Sr. and Katie John; and his siblings, Ruth Hocks, Ben John Sr., Nelson John, Dorothy Patrick, Allen John, Goodman John, Nancy Craig, Franklin John and David John.
Robert is survived by his children, Sandy Koyukuk, of Fairbanks, Roberta Delia, of Anchorage, Virgil John, of Tetlin, and Robert John Jr., of Mentasta; and his siblings, Fred John Jr., of Delta Junction, Harry John, of Tetlin, Eva John, of Mentasta, and Nora David, of Mentasta.
A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, after which Robert and his family will be traveling to Mentasta at noon. A funeral service officiated by Nick Jackson will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mentasta Community Hall.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 29, 2019