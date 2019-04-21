Robert Jay Appleford, 65, of Fairbanks, passed away March 31, 2019.

Robbie was born on Nov. 30, 1953, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Mary and Edison Appleford. He grew up on a ranch in Anatone, Washington, and came to Alaska in 1976 with college friends, Clark Simpson and Rick Kamerrer.

Robbie worked on the Pipeline but found his real love in mining. He mined all over Alaska including Harrison Creek, Central, Eureka, Circle, Manley, Tofty and Fairbanks. On Robbie's last adventure he was headed to Rampart.

Robbie married Joni Campbell on Oct. 23, 2002, at the Chatanika Lodge. He had a knack for fixing things and was an excellent fabricator and welder. He was able to do any kind of work he put his mind to, but the majority of his time was spent operating heavy equipment and as a heavy equipment mechanic. Robbie was a retired member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, and was a member of the Fairbanks Miners Association. During his early life Robbie was a member of FFA, raising and showing livestock. Later on he competed in rodeos, riding bulls and broncos.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Joni; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Barb Appleford; stepsons, Aaron and Andrew Simmons and stepdaughters, Jessica Simmons and Cassey; as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A celebration of Robbie's life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, 3605 Cartwright Court, Building C, Fairbanks.

His family wishes to express their thanks for all of the support and help during this difficult time.

Flowers for the service may be delivered to the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center by 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 26.

Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneral

home.com. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary