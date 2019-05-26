Resources More Obituaries for Robert Frey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert L. Frey

1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of Robert L. Frey on March 26, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his side, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

He was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, to his loving parents, Jessie Louise Frey and Alva Curtis Frey. Early life for Robert eventually led from the farm in Port Orchard, Washington, to Bremerton, Washington. The son of a watchmaker, Robert was introduced to looking at the world with meticulous detail in any task he performed. He discovered his lifelong ambition early on when he was given a crystal radio set for Christmas one year. This launched his interest and career in electronics and communications that would last a lifetime. Throughout his childhood, Robert played various sports, including football and track and field. He excelled in them and even set several state records. Academically he excelled in math and science.

In college, Robert met the love of his life, Fran Valentine, at Star Valley Market in Kitsap County. They married in September 1959 and pursued their dream of moving to Alaska. Robert landed a job at the distant early warning site at Clear Air Force Base. They settled on a 160-acre homestead and raised five children. After relocating from Clear to Fairbanks to advance his career, he designed and built repeater sites on the Alaska oil pipeline from Fairbanks all the way to Prudhoe Bay. Well-established in Fairbanks, Robert decided it was time to give back to the community. He excelled again as assistant civil defense director, Red Cross chairman and North Pole volunteer firefighter, to name a few of his great civic accomplishments. His commitment to service led Robert into the greatest service of all, his service to God. Robert and Fran were very involved in the Episcopal Church. Robert served as a Lay Eucharist minister and delivered the Eucharist to homebound parishioners. In addition, he helped establish communications for many community churches in Alaska and Arizona. In his last years, Robert volunteered weekly alongside his son-in-law, Mark Long, delivering Food for Lane County produce to the Episcopal Campus Ministry Food Bank for university students.

Alzheimer's is a cruel disease. As it advanced, Robert never forgot his love for his wife, Fran, nor his Wednesday volunteering with the food pantry. We take comfort that his suffering has ended and that he rests in the arms of his savior.

Robert Frey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fran Frey; children, Victoria Long (Mark Long), Bridget Hardy, Sue Marsh, Martin Frey (Sandra Frey), and Larry Frey; grandchildren, Rhiannon Krigsvold, Alexander Krigsvold (Colleen Krigsvold), Christopher Frey, Anthony Frey (Taralee Krohe), Arthur Seipel, Evan Frey, Katrina Sipes (Austin Sipes), Heather Long, Dennis Long, Michael Long and Shawnie Long; great-grandchildren, Cypress Krigsvold, Bellenorah Krigsvold, Broderick Krigsvold, Roger Scheurich, Alyssa Smith, Farrah Long, Dax Seipel, Troy Sipes, Ralli Frey, Claire Frey and Violet Frey; brother, John Frey (Penny Frey), of Bremerton; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Brown, Christinia Frey, Jennifer Frey, Tony Frey and Michael Brown.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Seipel, on Oct. 24, 1990; daughter, Roberta Seipel, on July 14, 1996; and his sister, Marion Frey Brown, on Jan. 1, 2014.

A memorial service is planned at 3 p.m. June 2, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 1030 Second Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701, followed by a celebration of life at the Elks Lodge, 1003 Pioneer Road, in Fairbanks. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fairbanks Community Food Bank.