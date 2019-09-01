|
1952 to 2019
Robert Lewis "Bud" Hatfield Jr., 66, died July 20, 2019, in Fairbanks. Bud was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert Lewis Hatfield Sr. and Joanne Rae Hatfield (nee Jones). Bud is survived by his wife, Fran, Mary Frances Hatfield (nee Pruszko); daughter, Elizabeth Rae Hatfield; older sister, Deborah Jane Ivy (nee Hatfield); and younger brothers, James Michael Hatfield and Jeffrey Duane Hatfield.
Bud attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Federal Way, Washington. It's here where his talent and enthusiasm for music really blossomed. He was an accomplished baritone player, his school's sound engineer and enjoyed building the first of many sound systems. Bud continued to build sound systems for bands and was the sound engineer for several of the bands.
Bud served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years at a rank of staff sergeant. He was a mechanic, ambulance driver, and command and control for fighter squadrons. After serving in Vietnam and various bases in the U.S., he left the Air Force. Bud and Fran moved back to Fairbanks in 1984; the Lower 48 did not suit them. On July 3, 1988, he married Fran, the love of his life.
Besides the Air Force, Bud worked as a bowling alley mechanic, video game service technician, automobile mechanic, machinist, gun smith, nondestructive welding inspector and inspector for certification of pipeline welders. Bud ended his carrier as the chief aircraft Inspector for an Federal Aviation Administration repair station in Fairbanks, with certifications for nondestructive examination (NDE) and machinist, as well as certifications for nondestructive inspection (NDI) and welding of airframes. Bud worked with state and federal agencies to draft and improve procedures for pipeline welding and airplane inspections for inland Alaska.
Besides music, Bud was a voracious reader his whole life. One of his favorite collections was The Federalist Papers. He was also an excellent archer and marksman and long-standing and enthusiastic member of the NRA.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 1, 2019