|
|
|
Robert Milton Dickerson Jr. passed away May 27, 2019, in Fairbanks. He was born Nov. 26, 1962, in Milford, Delaware.
He was a resident of Fairbanks for more than 20 years. He was a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was an officer with the Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire Department.
A visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Korean Presbyterian Church, 345 A St., Fairbanks. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. A reception at Seoul Gate restaurant, 958 Cowles St., will follow the service.
A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 1, 2019
Read More