Robert Micheal Thronsen, 61, of Fairbanks, Alaska, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. Robert was born Feb. 26, 1959, in Sitka, Alaska, to the late Laura Augusta Noble Thronsen and Earl Thronsen. He was one of 16 children. He grew up being mischievous with his brothers Johnny, Delbert and Eddie in Fairbanks, Alaska. He traveled around Alaska and eventually ended up in Tanana, meeting the love of his life, Carleen. He adored her and they got married in 1984. They raised their children in Tanana, taking turns staying up all night tending to their babies' needs. He worked hard to be the husband and father for his family.

He had a heart of gold, giving what little he had even if it was just lending an ear or a simple act of service. His daughters were the apple of his eye and his son meant so much to him.

He loved dancing, watching TV, reading books and spending time with his family and friends. In his young life, he played cribbage. He enjoyed woodworking crafts and making others laugh. He was into carpentry, firefighting and he was a very hard worker. Most importantly, he believed in Jesus and his Word.

Robert is survived by his wife, Carleen Thronsen; his children, Krystal Edwin, Melissa Quandiaz (Jonathan Quandiaz), Robert David Lee Thronsen (Samantha Pearson) and Shavonn Greenway; his grandchildren, Satina Edwin, Issa Marie Edwin, J'Adrianna Edwin, and J'Cynthia Wade, Elijah Quandiaz, D'Landis Thronsen, Dae'Vin Thronsen, and Ryan and Chastity Greenway; his siblings, Delbert Thronsen Sr. (Sharon Thronsen), Eddie Suiter (Loretta Jimmie), and many nieces. The first to greet him in heaven are his parents, siblings, and grandchildren D'Von Thronsen, and Jasmine Ewan and nephews.



