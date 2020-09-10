Robert P. Patterson, 72, of Fairbanks and Hughes, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Robert was born on April 18, 1948, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He has lived in Alaska for the past 70 years, living in Anchorage, Wasilla, Palmer, Fairbanks, and most recently, Hughes. Robert worked as a truck driver at Fort Knox Gold Mine for over 13 years. He was most recently the owner and operator of B&P Landscaping as a heavy equipment operator.
Robert served his country honorably from 1967-1976 in the U.S. Navy and served five tours in Vietnam.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Peggy (Simon) Patterson of Hughes; daughters, Tammy of San Diego, Shelley of Albuquerque, and Misty of Anchorage; sons, Jason of San Diego and Robert Jr. of San Diego; sister, Joyce of Ogden, Utah; three sons-in-laws; and many friends throughout the state. He was preceded in death by father, Pat Sr., mother, Rachel, and brother, Pat Jr.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be any services until August 2021.
