|
|
Robert S. Herring, or "Stan," born to Roy and Erma Herring, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, after a short illness with his family by his side. Stan graduated from French Camp Academy, class of 1954 and joined the Marine Corps at age 17. After 10 years of Marine service, he went into the U.S. Army to fly helicopters. He retired from the service in 1974 as a decorated veteran, serving three tours in Vietnam and flying CH47 Chinook helicopters. He received a Bronze Star, seven Air Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, a Purple Heart, two National Defense Service Medals, two Good Conduct Medals in the Marines and Army and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
After retiring, he started flying for Anchorage Helicopters of Alaska, then flew for Air Logistics, where he was the manager. He finished his flying career with ERA Helicopters of Alaska at age 65. In Alaska he flew from the Aleutian Islands to Prudoe Bay then retired to his birth place in McCool, Mississippi.
Stan enjoyed cutting trees from his farm and running his sawmill as well as off-color jokes. He led a full, rewarding life and had no regrets.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy, of 62 years; three sons, Michael and his wife Sue of Michigan, David and his wife Kathy of Alaska and Aaron and his partner Nellie of McCool. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Stan was preceded in death by his father and mother, Roy and Erma; brother, Clarence; sisters, Nina Watts, Mary Helen Faulkner and Dot Snyder.
As per Stan's wishes, there will be no service.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 10, 2019