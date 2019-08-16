|
|
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Robert Wayne Ellis, loving husband, son, brother, father of seven and grandfather to 16, passed away at 59 from natural causes.
Robert was born June 15, 1960, to Merlan and Diane (Wilson) Ellis in Pocatello, Idaho. On March 17, 1997, he married Dalpha Joyce Perrin. They were later sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anchorage Temple on Nov. 19, 2005. Together, the two shared three daughters and four sons.
Robert was a lifelong faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in which he was able to serve a two-year mission in the Japan Fukuoka Mission. Robert had a great love of anything outdoors and especially loved fishing and camping with his family. He was well known for his contagious personality, friendly demeanor and ability to talk to anyone.
Robert was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dalpha Joyce Ellis; his parents, Merlan and Diane Ellis; his sister, Janette Kerr; his children, Victoria Marcus and husband Cy, Collun Ellis and wife Sarah, Larissa Williams and husband Garett, Cory Perrin and fiancee Catherine, Schon Ellis and wife Trinh, Richard Ellis and wife Kayla, and Panika Palmer and husband Colton; and 16 grandchildren, with a 17th on the way.
The viewing will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, North Pole Chapel, 331 E. Eighth Ave., North Pole. The services will follow at 1 p.m. at the same location. Flowers can be sent directly to the chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 16, 2019