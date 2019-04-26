Resources More Obituaries for Roberta Logan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roberta Ruth "Bobby" Logan

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Roberta (Bobby) Logan, 94, passed away March 26, 2019. in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

She was born Feb. 7, 1925, in Wichita County, Kansas, to Julius and Ernestine Fischer. She married James D. Logan on Oct. 8, 1944, in Alexander, Louisiana, shortly before he started serving his tour of duty in Germany. Upon his return, they moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico, for two years, where her husband attended Refrigeration/Air Conditioning School. Then they moved to Mesa, Arizona, where her two children, James and Maureen, were born.

In 1959, they started their journey up the Alaska Highway to the Moose Creek Area, where their new home would be. She was employed in the Eielson Air Force Base Personnel Department till her early retirement due to her husband's health.

Bobby's life revolved around her children and their activities. She was involved with her community. She was a lifetime member of the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital/Denali Center Auxiliary, member of Pioneers of Alaska, NARFE and the North Pole Senior Center. Bobby was a member of New Hope Methodist Presbyterian Church and she served on many committees better known for her service on the Fellowship Committee. Bobby was crowned Queen of North Pole with King Larry Swenson.

Shortly after her husband's death in 1997, Bobby moved in with her daughter and husband at Loose Moose Loop, North Pole. In 2011, she took her last trip down the Alaska Highway with her daughter driving a U-Haul; what an adventure! They arrived in Las Cruces, where she purchased a townhouse.

Bobby continued to be there for her friends and neighbors with a big heart and listening ears. Bobby loved baking sugar cookies for all occasions always sharing with neighbors and friends up until 2018.

Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Logan; parents, Julius and Ernestine Fischer; father-in-law, Forrest Logan, and his wife, Marie; brother, Fred Fischer, and sister-in-law, Fritz Fischer; son, James E. Logan, and daughter-in-law Sheryl Boyer; and brother-in-law, Jerald Logan.

Bobby is survived by her sisters, Genevieve Scully, and her husband, Wayne, and Lois Simonton; brother, Joe Fischer, and his wife, Lou; sister-in-law, Connie Logan; daughter, Maureen Hansen, and her husband, Robert; four grandchildren, Clinton Hansen, Scott Hansen and his wife, Pamela, Timothy Hansen, and Brandon Logan and his wife, Danielle: five great-grandchildren, Michael Hansen, Logan Hansen, Rachael Hansen, Jamie Logan, Samantha Hansen, Maci Hansen and many nieces and nephews. Bobby will live on in the kindness she showed the comfort she shared and the love she brought into others lives. A LIFE WELL LIVED.

Bobby will be laid to rest beside her husband and son in the Northern Lights Memorial Gardens in Fairbanks at a later date.