|
|
Roger Albert Anderson passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2019, at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home.
Roger was born March 22, 1923, to Nels and Josephine Anderson in Bow, Washington. The third of five children, Roger grew up on the family farm in Sedro Wooley, Washington, and graduated from Sedro Wooley High School in 1940.
Growing up on the farm during the Great Depression, Roger learned the value of hard work - a trait that he would employ for the rest of his long life. When World War II began, Roger enlisted in the Army Air Forces, becoming a high-speed radio telegraph operator. The Army however, had other plans for him. He was accepted into the Army Specialized Training Program, and in 1943 was sent to Regis College in Denver to study engineering. The following year, the ASTP sent him to the University of Missouri to study medicine. The army eventually ended the ASTP program, and Roger was sent to Okinawa, where he spent the rest of
the war.
While stateside during the war, Roger purchased an airplane and took flying lessons, igniting a lifelong love of flying. In May 1952, he sold his airplane and his car and hopped a cargo plane from Seattle to Fairbanks. After arriving in Fairbanks, he took jobs flying for Wien Airlines and Fairbanks Air Service before going to work for MUS, and later GVEA as a power lineman.
In 1955, Roger married Linda Kay Gillett, daughter of Healy resident Betty Loomis. Roger and Kay had five children before divorcing in 1974. Around that time, Roger became assistant business manager for IBEW local 1547, working there until 1979, and retiring in 1981.
In the late 70s, Roger met Rose Hough, who was to be the love of his life. Roger and Rose (or R&R as they would come to be known) married in 1979 and remained together until Rose's passing in 2017. Together, R&R built a cabin on the Salcha River, where they lived happily year-round until 2008, when they moved to Fairbanks for good.
Roger was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, DeWayne and Harvey; his sister, Irene Cox; and his beloved Rose. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Hicks of Sacramento, California; his sons, Jeffrey (Andrea), Robert (Lydia), William (Patricia) and James; his daughter, Elizabeth (James) Conley; and stepsons, Karl (Tal) and Kurt (Eileen) Hough. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephen Anderson, Krystin Roach, Matthew Anderson, Nick Young, Amanda Lademann, Kelsey Hough and Morgan Hough, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Per Roger's request, there will be no services, but if you knew him, raise a glass of scotch in his honor.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 1, 2019