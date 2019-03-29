On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Roger Louis Baker went to be with his Lord and Savior at age 84. Roger was born to Maurice and Erma (Davis) Baker on May 14, 1934, in Verndale, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm, where he worked and played hard with his seven siblings. After high school graduation, he moved to Columbia Falls, Montana, and then to Whitefish where he spent 12 years working at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Plant.

In 1968, he and his wife, Floy, moved to Fairbanks. He was a lifetime member of the Painters Union and he worked on the Alaska pipeline. He traveled the world while working for AIA. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing with his sons and friends (especially with his friend Bud Willard). In 1980, Roger and Floy moved back to Montana, where they presently lived.

Roger is survived by his wife, Floy; and four of five children from a previous marriage, sons Kenneth (Karen) and Clinton (Yiting) of Kalispell, son, Ross, at Fairbanks; and daughter, Deanne Krause (Deryl), Nenana. He is also survived by three stepchildren: Christine Tucker, (Tom) of Kalispell; Steve Griffin, (Vickey) of Polson, Montana; and Nyle Griffin, of Plains, Montana. He is survived by his siblings, DeeDee (LaDelle) Neal, (Chuck) Staples, Minnesota; Mary Froechlich (Robert), Champlain, Minnesota; James Baker (Sandy) of Deer Creek, Minnesota, and Lola Larson (Larry) of Vancouver, Washington; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Erma Baker; son, Dean Baker; brothers, John and Maurice (Maury) Baker; and sister, Shirley Grewe.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hillside Church in Whitefish. Reception to follow after services in church basement. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services of Whitefish is caring for the family.