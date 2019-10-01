|
|
May 28, 1942 - Sept. 27, 2019
Roger passed this way on his journey to peace and rest. He was born during the war years of World War II in Bennettsville, South Carolina, where his father was training flying officers for the war effort.
Roger's formative years were spent in Vermont until 1959, when the family - now consisting of three more brothers, Carl, Tim and Stuart - headed to Alaska. They arrived April 1, 1960. Roger, who was always known as Zeke by his family, graduated from Lathrop High School in 1960. He was a member of the Carpenters Union for 58 years, beginning in 1961. He started working on the Dew Line at Barter Island, and then working for Safeway for several years. His career with Carpenters local 1243 took him all over the state. His final and favorite job was with Davis Construction as an expeditor. He was well looked after by them, and Roger very much appreciated his friends there.
On Nov. 13, 1994, Roger married Denise Toman. A few years later, they adopted Elizabeth, so he would have a daughter of his own. He also added a stepson, Jason Toman, as well.
During the floor, as a part of the National Guard, Roger spent hours placing sand bags. Many stories were had from this experience.
Roger shared a cabin on the Salcha River where he enjoyed the peace and tranquility of getting away from the daily grind. He was also part of the ski patrol at Cleary Summit and spent a few years doing sled dogs.
Roger was always there for helping his mother, father and brothers, as well as forgiving of his time for friends. We want to give special acknowledgement to Roger's very special friend, Gar Bolton, who flew to Anchorage to bring him home and was with him when he collapsed. Gary was a rare friend indeed.
Roger is survived by his wife of 26 years, Denise; daughter, Elizabeth; stepson, Jason Toman; and grandchildren, Cameron, Xavier, Riki and Brantley. He also leaves behind brothers, Carl, Tim and Stuart, and their wives, Mindy, Marie and Voaa; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger S. Edgerton and Mary Edgerton.
Roger, you brought many smiles and memories to my students at Hunter Elementary with the many creations you made for my classroom. You were special to many of us. Thanks for a wonderful 26 years!
A gathering of family and friends will be held at from 6-9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at the Carpenters 25, Timerland Drive.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 1, 2019