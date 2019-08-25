|
Roger Lee Floerchinger was born Nov. 20, 1957, in Great Falls, Montana, and passed Aug. 13, 2019. He spent the majority of his childhood in Montana, referring to it as "God's Country." Then he found Alaska.
The third of four boys, Roger was a rough and tumble kid who loved his grandpa, adored his dogs and lived to hunt and fish. In 1975, along with his family, he moved to Anchorage and completed high school at Dimond High. He excelled in sports but attended college on a music scholarship. He quickly determined he might find better success in business and finance. He continued his education for a short time in Oregon, working summers to pay for tuition and earned his degree at the University of Montana.
Shortly after graduation and interim summer employment, he began a career in banking with First National Bank of Anchorage, moving to Fairbanks in 1981. Roger immediately forged very strong friendships and continued his career in banking with First National Bank of Fairbanks. He then moved forward into real estate with Fountainhead Development. After the struggles of the late '80s and the sale of The Center to Sears, Roger decided that the title and escrow industry was his path. In 1991, he opened Yukon Title Company and rapidly became an exceptional leader, highly regarded by his staff and the community.
Roger will always be known for his big-heartedness. If a child approached him for a donation, he would ask them to share their thoughts and open his wallet to fund their cause. His support of the real estate community is widely known, whether through legislation, office parties or support of those personally in need. His plentiful support of HIPOW will always be remembered.
His belief in community and Fairbanks led him to be a 25-year board member of the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation. With his love of numbers, he became treasurer and head of the Finance Committee. In his words, he was energized to make a difference in such a vital organization.
Roger was an avid golfer, hunter and fly fisherman. If he set his mind to anything, he mastered it, and any related organizations benefited from his expertise and generosity. He enjoyed travel and had a knack for making lifelong friends. Dining with Roger always meant a fabulous meal, a full beverage and vibrant conversation. He drew people to him with his infectious laughter and uncanny insight. He loved spending time at Harding Lake and became Bonus Dad to many young people. The Delta Clearwater and upper Chena River were his favorites for grayling fishing.
In early 2017, Roger was diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration, a devastating form of early-onset dementia. While he remained devoted to family, friends and community, this disease robbed him of his extensive talents.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his beloved stepsons, Logan and Jordan Bartels; beautiful parents, Bill and Margaret; and dear brothers, David (Beth), Craig (Thea) and Steve (Laurie) Floerchinger; along with their children, cousins and extended family.
A celebration of life/Friday afternoon recreation time will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 6, 2019, at Fountainhead Auto Museum.
In place of flowers, the family would sincerely appreciate donations to the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation, PO Box 71396, Fairbanks, AK 99707, reference: Roger Floerchinger Memorial Fund. The family would like to help local families coping with the effects of FTD and other dementia-related diseases.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 25, 2019