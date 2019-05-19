1937-2019

North Pole - Roger Lee Sorenson passed away April 24, 2019, at their winter home in Arizona. He was born on Dec. 11, 1937, in Salina, Utah, to Beth Jensen Sorenson and Merrill Lee Sorenson.

Roger attended Snow College and Joined the Navy in 1959. He retired as a pipe fitter in 2000. In 1983, Roger met Sue and moved to Alaska, where they were happily married for 35 years. He loved to hunt, fish and camp, and he was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved his family more than anything and he will be so terribly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, of North Pole; two daughters, Michelle Kuehn (Bob), of Anchorage, and Melissa Harding (Clancy), of Wasilla; five grandchildren; sisters, Kae Dawn Servoss (Kent) of Layton, Utah, and Pat Jackman, of Koosharem, Utah; as well as many other friends and family. A celebration of life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Badger Plaza, 771 Badger Road, North Pole.