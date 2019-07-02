Home

Roger Linn Hughes Sr.

Roger Linn Hughes, 70, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rosalind (Niemann) Hughes; his siblings, Jonnette (Hughes) Kofoid, Janice (Hughes) Hunt, Victor Hughes, Lena "Corky" (Hughes) Harkness; his sons, Roger Hughes Jr., Allen Hughes and Richard "Rick" Hughes; his daughters, Anna (Hughes) Wilkenson and Randee (Hughes) Wolfe; 25 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Hughes, and parents, John and Mildred Hughes.
Born in Gurdon, Arkansas, Mr. Hughes moved to Fairbanks at the age of 9 and graduated from Lathrop High School. He helped to build the trans-Alaska pipeline, worked in construction and was a master carpenter. He took pride in his business. Mr. Hughes truly enjoyed his family and many friends.
Mr. Hughes had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a longtime member of the Carpenters Union.
Funeral services were held June 29 at Fairbanks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations to help offset funerals costs can be made to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 2, 2019
