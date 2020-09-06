Roger Martin Marty, longtime resident of Fairbanks, Alaska, and recently of Sterling, Colorado, passed away June 18, 2020, in Greely, Colorado. Roger was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Salina, Kansas, to Oscar Martin and Dalice Lucille (Ambrosier) Marty. Roger grew up in Sidney, Nebraska, where he attended school.
In 1969, Roger joined the United States Marine Corps and completed his basic training at the Recruit Depot in San Diego, California. After additional training at Camp Pendleton, he was sent to Vietnam for 13 months. Roger received numerous accommodations/medals throughout his military career: Purple Heart, Presidential Citation, Good Conduct, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign, to name a few.
He achieved the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1972. Roger often said, "I never regretted my military service, it turned my life around."
Returning to civilian life, Roger and his family moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota, where he worked for an electrical contractor and later for the Veterans Administration as an electrician, a profession he had pursued since the age of 15.
After nine years of working for the federal government, Roger left his position to work for a Seattle-based contractor. His new job took him to Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans, Louisiana, before being sent to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he had always dreamed of living. The job in Fairbanks was completed in six months and the company planned to relocate the workers to locations outside of Alaska. Not wanting to leave Alaska, Roger resigned his position with the Seattle company and returned to work for civil service at Fort Wainwright Army Base in Fairbanks. After approximately 18 months, Roger left his civil service position to start his own electrical contracting company, Marty Electric. This proved to be a 24-hour, seven-day a week venture. The slowing of the economy proved to be a friend in disguise. Roger chose to close his contracting business and return to work in the civil service. Before his retirement in 2015, Roger worked for several civilian companies that contracted services with the government at Fort Wainwright.
Roger had many interests throughout his life, all of which he pursued with a great passion. He was proud to have achieved masters level as an electrician and held all electrical licenses offered by the state of Alaska. He loved the beautiful outdoors of Alaska and enjoyed traveling around the state with his wife, Donna, in their motor home. They often spent their summer weekends traveling throughout the state teaching country dancing, which was a great joy to both Roger and Donna. Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing, flying (as a pilot), technology (computers), genealogy, and gunsmithing.
He was an accomplished photographer and spent many hours photographing the aurora and the wildlife of Alaska. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others and taught several classes on photographing the aurora. On more than one occasion, Roger won the lottery to travel the Denali Park Road in his private vehicle. Roger and friends would spend three or four days each year, photographing wildlife in the park. One of Roger's favorite places to meet friends and photograph the birds was Creamer's Field, where he spent many happy hours. A life's dream was fulfilled when Roger and friends traveled to Kaktovik, Alaska, to photograph the polar bears.
Roger was proud to be a member and/or supporter of many varied organizations or clubs. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans
, supporter of fellow Purple Heart recipients, lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, the VFW, QB Flying Club, volunteer and friend of Creamer's Field, an exhibitor and supporter of First Friday, weekly local photographers group meetings, and numerous others. Roger was responsible for developing more than one website for fellow photographers to post their pictures of wildlife. Today these sites and their postings are enjoyed by many photographers, wildlife lovers and those who enjoy beautiful photography.
Roger is survived by his wife, Donna Marty, of Fairbanks; three children from previous marriages, son Leland Ray Marty of Arizona and daughters Tina Lucille Marty, of Texas, and Stacey Lyne Marty, of California; stepdaughter Donda (Scott) Hilke, of Southington, Connecticut; grandson Dylan Marty, of Arizona; step-grandson Jaydan Hilke and step-granddaughter Lynia Hilke, of Connecticut; sisters Sandra (Harry) Heaston, of Sterling, Colorado, and Delight Barr, of Salimar, Florida; nieces, Cathy (Chuck) Briggs, Chris Bennett and Susie (Monte) Hamann; nephew Eddie (Missy) Bennett; 14 great-nieces and nephews; 10 great-great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Dalice Marty. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Sterling, Colorado, and Fairbanks, Alaska, at a later date.