Longtime Kenai resident, Mr. Ronald Arthur Brown, 73, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home in Kenai with his family by his side.
Ron's cremated remains will be buried at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, Alaska, at a later date.
Ron was born May 28, 1947, in Ridgecrest, California. He graduated high school from the class of 1965 in Henderson, Nevada, and later received his O.T.I. Master's Degree. He joined the military from Oct. 3, 1967, to April 28, 1969, with a National Defense Service in Mannhiem until honorably discharged. He moved to Kotzebue in 1985. He then moved to Barrow from 2000 to 2002 while working for ASRC. After leaving Barrow he moved to Anchorage working for AIDEA from 2002-2012. In 2011 he retired from AIDEA and moved to Kenai. He was a project manager for Alaska Energy Authority - Denali Commission. He retired from the state of Alaska AIDEA in December of 2011. Ron was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna and The Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Henderson, Nevada. He was vice president of the Kotzebue Lions Club. Ron loved fishing, storytelling, traveling, and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Gloria Brown, and sister, Janet Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Brown, of Kenai; daughter, Melissa Schafer, of Yakama, Washington; sons, Andrew T. Brown, of Anchorage, Jody A. Sours, of Soldotna, Frank B. Ferreira, of Kotzebue, Anthony G. Ferreira, of Anchorage; sisters, Susan Polk, of San Luis Obispo, California, and Catherine Brown, of Reno, Nevada.
Memorial donations and condolences can be mailed to P.O. Box 446, Kenai, AK, 99611, C/O Peggy Brown.
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.