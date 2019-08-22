|
Ronald "Ron" Gregory Abbe, 67, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at San Javier Hospital in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Ron was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Jean Sylvia (Martinson) and Ronald Leroy Abbe. He grew up in Montana, where, unable to wait for the draft, he joined the Marine Corps in 1970, serving as a rifleman in the infantry, and becoming a Vietnam veteran.
In 1972, Ron moved north to Alaska and joined the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a highly skilled and sought after heavy equipment operator who helped to build the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. He worked many remote road jobs throughout the state of Alaska during his career. Ron made many friends in the trade and was well-liked and well-respected. He was known to make jobs fun, pulling pranks and "busting chops" while still getting the job done.
Ron retired from the Operator's Union in 2003, and moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. There, he took up deep sea fishing, where he loved watching his friends catch fish almost as much as he loved fishing. He also became an avid golfer, golfing many days a week and working part-time at the golf course to stay busy. Ron had many friends in Puerto Vallarta and many friends from elsewhere who came to visit. He was an excellent tour guide and very proud of his knowledge of Mexico and Central America. He loved showing people all of the interesting things to do and the wonderful places to eat. He traveled all over by bus, including Panama, meeting new people and making friends wherever he went.
Ron was a continuous member and high ranking officer of the American Legion Post 14 of Central America for 29 years. He was invited and attended many meetings in the USA, where he represented the whole of Central America. He was instrumental in numerous charities and fundraisers while in Puerto Vallarta.
Ron is survived by his wife Vicky, of Puerto Vallarta; his children; Ronnie Abbe, of Fairbanks; Jaylene (Richard) Wright, of Houston, Texas; Hattie (Fox) Taylor, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Ryan Abbe, of Montana; his siblings, Donald (Christine) Abbe, of Redondo Beach, California, Barbara Abbe, of Hamilton, Montana, and Beverly Abbe of Montana; seven grandchildren, five nieces, one nephew and two grand-nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date in Fairbanks.
